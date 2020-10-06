Similarly, 57% of renters in Norway and 51% of renters in Latvia chose Volkswagen, with the VW Polo also being the most popular. Photo via Depositphotos.

A new survey from DiscoverCars.com found that tourists in almost every country who rent vehicles most often choose a Volkswagen or Toyota, according to rental data from 2014 to 2020.

Sixty-eight percent of people traveling to Lithuania are most likely to trust the German manufacturer to get them around on their holidays, with a fifth of all rentals being the VW Polo. Similarly, 57% of renters in Norway and 51% of renters in Latvia chose Volkswagen, with the VW Polo also being the most popular.

The three places whose tourists go for a Toyota most often are Colorado, with 59% of people hiring the brand of car. The Toyota Yaris made up 21% of these rentals.

Georgia, 45%, in the U.S. and Thailand, 52%, are the second most likely countries where tourists choose Toyotas. The Toyota Corolla was most popular in Thailand, 9%, and the Toyota Corolla Sedan was tourist’s top choice (30%).

Kia and Hyundai share second place with people travelling to Aruba, Bahrain, and Curacao.

Eighty-four percet% of Aruba’s tourists chose the Kia; similarly, 83% of rentals in Bahrain were made up of Kias, compared with 74% in Curacao.

In all three countries tourists favored the Kia Picanto model.

Hyundai’s popularity lies with tourists in Seychelles, 74%, the Philippines, 65%, and Panama, 55%. In Seychelles, the Hyundai i10 makes up 49% of all rentals, much like Panama, as 55% of tourists also favour this particular model.

However in the Philippines, the Hyundai Accent is most popular, with 64% of tourists hiring this model.

The car brand that is third most popular with tourists across the world is the French manufacturer Renault. The make is most favored in Belarus, 59%, Egypt, 49%, and Guadeloupe, 49%,.

Tourists in Belarus and Egypt favour the Renault Logan the most, with 56% of all rentals being that model in Belarus and 39% in Egypt.

The Renault Twingo took center stage in Guadeloupe, making up a third of rentals.